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'It was c**p': 27-minute FIFA World Cup final halftime show divides fans despite Shakira, Justin Bieber, BTS' starpower

The first-ever FIFA World Cup final halftime show was a star-studded affair with performances by BTS, Justin Bieber, Shakira, and Madonna.

Updated on: Jul 20, 2026 11:12 AM IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
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Halftime shows are a staple of American sports. The Super Bowl halftime show has become something of a cultural cornerstone in recent years, featuring some of the biggest musicians. But outside the US, aside from a few cricket leagues, the concept of halftime shows is absent. Football, with its pacy style, has not adopted the trend. Up until now, that is. Trust the first FIFA World Cup hosted in the US in the 21st century to change that. FIFA had announced a grand halftime show at the final of the global event last year, and on Sunday, it came to pass. But with rather mixed results.

BTS, Justin Bieber, Shakira and more - stars galore

Shakira and Burna Boy perform during the Topps Final Halftime Show in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Lars Baron/Getty Images/AFP (Getty Images via AFP)
Shakira and Burna Boy perform during the Topps Final Halftime Show in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Lars Baron/Getty Images/AFP (Getty Images via AFP)

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime show transformed MetLife Stadium into a celebratory atmosphere, curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin and featuring performances by Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber, BTS, and more.

The show opened with a cinematic entrance as Brazilian World Cup-winning legends Ronaldinho and Ronaldo arrived riding in a classic car, setting the tone for a celebration that bridged football's rich history with contemporary entertainment. Behind them, Madonna commanded the stage with a striking opening performance, creating a dramatic kickoff to the halftime festivities.

(L-R) Jimin, Suga, V, RM, J-Hope, Jin and Jungkook of BTS during the Topps Final Halftime Show at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Carl Recine/Getty Images/AFP

Global K-pop superstars BTS kept the momentum going with an electrifying performance of their worldwide hit Dynamite. Jason Sudeikis' Ted Lasso appeared, introducing Justin Bieber, who then delivered an emotional performance of Everything Hallelujah. The atmosphere quickly returned to full throttle as Shakira ignited the stadium with a high-energy rendition of Dai Dai, the official song of the FIFA World Cup 2026. It was truly a star-studded affair, and a lengthy one too. The performances took around 27 minutes to wrap up, much longer than the 20-minute halftime breaks football games usually see.

Not many fans impressed

Former Brazil football players Ronaldinho and Ronaldo with Madonna during the half time show. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Over the hours, many critical posts began to appear on social media. “As much as I love BTS, I tuned in to see the World Cup final. The halftime show should not be a whole a** concert,” read one. Another added, “Trust America to make everything about bright song and dance, even the biggest sporting event.”

The World Cup final on the pitch

On the field, the 2026 FIFA World Cup final was an eventful affair, even if agonisingly one-sided. Argentina, led by a resurgent Lionel Messi, took the field in a bid to defend their world title against a clinical Spain team, which let in only one goal throughout the tournament. But Messi magic did not work as the Argentine failed to fire a shot at the goal during the game. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez’s 12 saves kept the South American side in the hunt till the dying stages of the game. But Spain’s relentless pressure prevailed in the form of a goal by Ferran Torres with just minutes left in extra time. Spain won in the end, winning their second world title and first in 16 years.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

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