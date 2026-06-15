Foo Fighters, Rock legends, announce India debut in 2027 with Bengaluru and Mumbai stadium shows

After three decades of shaping modern rock music, the legendary Foo Fighters are finally set to perform in India for the very first time. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-inducted, 15-time GRAMMY Award-winning band will bring their massive live show to the country with a two-city tour in January 2027. This marks a significant moment for rock fans in India, as one of the most influential live acts of the past 30 years prepares to take the stage in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Two-city tour across Bengaluru and Mumbai

Rock giants Foo Fighters to make India debut in 2027 with massive two-city live experience.

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The India leg of the tour will begin at Bengaluru LIVE, Bengaluru on January 29, 2027, followed by a second performance at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai on January 31, 2027.

Both concerts are designed as large-scale, all-day rock events rather than standard gigs. Fans will experience a festival-like atmosphere featuring multiple supporting acts across genres before the headliners close the night.

A festival-style rock experience

The shows will feature an impressive lineup of international and Indian artists, carefully curated to represent different eras and sounds of contemporary rock. In Bengaluru, the supporting acts include Pinkshift, Alain Johannes, Die Spitz, and The Pretty Reckless. In Mumbai, audiences will see performances by Mali, Still In Therapy, Die Spitz, and The Pretty Reckless. The idea is to turn each concert into a full-day celebration of rock culture, leading up to the main performance by Foo Fighters.

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{{^usCountry}} What the band and organisers said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What the band and organisers said {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sharing his excitement about the India debut, Dave Grohl said, "After 31 years as a band, we can’t wait to FINALLY play for our fans in India!! It’s taken a few years but we promise it’ll be worth the wait. We hope Bengaluru and Mumbai are ready for a couple of very long, very loud nights.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing his excitement about the India debut, Dave Grohl said, "After 31 years as a band, we can’t wait to FINALLY play for our fans in India!! It’s taken a few years but we promise it’ll be worth the wait. We hope Bengaluru and Mumbai are ready for a couple of very long, very loud nights.” {{/usCountry}}

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Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, added, “Foo Fighters have stood at the forefront of modern rock, inspiring generations of fans around the world for nearly three decades. Their music, energy and enduring legacy have inspired fans and musicians globally and their long-awaited India debut marks a pivotal moment for rock enthusiasts as well as the broader live entertainment ecosystem. With an incredible supporting lineup and a production designed to match the scale and stature of the occasion, these shows promise to deliver an unforgettable festival experience that celebrates the power, passion and community of live rock music. We are thrilled to finally bring Foo Fighters to India and can't wait for fans to witness one of the greatest live acts of all time on Indian soil.”

About Foo Fighters

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For over 30 years, Foo Fighters have remained one of the defining forces in rock music, known for both their emotional songwriting and explosive live performances. The band’s catalogue includes iconic tracks such as Everlong, My Hero, Learn To Fly, All My Life, Times Like These, Best Of You, The Pretender and many more, all of which continue to resonate across generations.

Their 12-album discography includes Foo Fighters (1995), The Colour and the Shape, There Is Nothing Left To Lose, One By One, In Your Honor, Echoes, Silence, Patience and Grace, Wasting Light, Sonic Highways, Concrete and Gold, Medicine at Midnight, But Here We Are, and 2026’s Your Favorite Toy. The latest record has been described as a high-energy return to form.

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The band members—Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee, and Ilan Rubin—are expected to deliver a career-spanning setlist featuring both classics and newer material.

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