Welcome to Rockville 2026 lineup: Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses and My Chemical Romance to headline

The official lineup for Welcome to Rockville 2026 has been announced. Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, My Chemical Romance, and Bring Me the Horizon are set to headline the festival that will take place at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, from May 7 to 10. More than 160 bands will perform across five stages. Check out the full lineup for Welcome to Rockville 2026

Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters among Welcome to Rockville 2026 headliners

“Fifteen years in, Rockville has grown into something bigger than I ever imagined,” said festival promoter Danny Wimmer in a press release, per Consequence. “Last year’s record-breaking crowd raised the bar for what this festival could be, and this year’s lineup lives up to that energy. Bringing together Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses, My Chemical Romance, Bring Me the Horizon, and so many others on the same bill is more than a booking decision — it’s what keeps this genre alive and moving forward.”

“Rock only grows when every era and every sound has a place, and it’s important to me that all corners of this world are represented here. Being able to deliver a lineup like this in my home state is something I’m truly grateful for,” Wimmer added. Here's a look at some of the highly anticipated bands set to perform at Welcome to Rockville 2026:

Welcome to Rockville 2026 lineup

All Time Low

Apocalyptica

Architects

Atreyu

Avatar

Badflower

Black Label Society

Black Veil Brides

Breaking Benjamin

Coal Chamber

Coheed and Cambria

Dance Gavin Dance

Dethklok

Dragonforce

Five Finger Death Punch

Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm

Godsmack

Gym Class Heroes

Highly Suspect

Hollywood Undead

Ice Nine Kills

In Flames

Lamb of God

Lorna Shore

Mayday Parade

Motionless in White

Paleface Swiss

Parkway Drive

Plain White T’s

Polaris

Poppy

Sepultura

Sevendust

Simple Plan

Slaughter to Prevail

Starset

Static-X

Story of the Year

Suicidal Tendencies

Switchfoot

The Home Team

The Warning

Tom Morello

Turnstile

We The Kings

Whitechapel

Zakk Sabbath

You can check out the full lineup here.