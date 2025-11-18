Welcome to Rockville 2026 lineup: Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses and My Chemical Romance to headline
Welcome to Rockville will be held at Daytona International Speedway next year.
The official lineup for Welcome to Rockville 2026 has been announced. Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, My Chemical Romance, and Bring Me the Horizon are set to headline the festival that will take place at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, from May 7 to 10. More than 160 bands will perform across five stages.
“Fifteen years in, Rockville has grown into something bigger than I ever imagined,” said festival promoter Danny Wimmer in a press release, per Consequence. “Last year’s record-breaking crowd raised the bar for what this festival could be, and this year’s lineup lives up to that energy. Bringing together Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses, My Chemical Romance, Bring Me the Horizon, and so many others on the same bill is more than a booking decision — it’s what keeps this genre alive and moving forward.”
“Rock only grows when every era and every sound has a place, and it’s important to me that all corners of this world are represented here. Being able to deliver a lineup like this in my home state is something I’m truly grateful for,” Wimmer added. Here's a look at some of the highly anticipated bands set to perform at Welcome to Rockville 2026:
Welcome to Rockville 2026 lineup
All Time Low
Apocalyptica
Architects
Atreyu
Avatar
Badflower
Black Label Society
Black Veil Brides
Breaking Benjamin
Coal Chamber
Coheed and Cambria
Dance Gavin Dance
Dethklok
Dragonforce
Five Finger Death Punch
Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm
Godsmack
Gym Class Heroes
Highly Suspect
Hollywood Undead
Ice Nine Kills
In Flames
Lamb of God
Lorna Shore
Mayday Parade
Motionless in White
Paleface Swiss
Parkway Drive
Plain White T’s
Polaris
Poppy
Sepultura
Sevendust
Simple Plan
Slaughter to Prevail
Starset
Static-X
Story of the Year
Suicidal Tendencies
Switchfoot
The Home Team
The Warning
Tom Morello
Turnstile
We The Kings
Whitechapel
Zakk Sabbath
