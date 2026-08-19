ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard has died at 77 after facing health problems in recent years. The longtime musician died Monday, August 17, at his ranch in Richmond, Texas, after a stay in hospice care, with family members by his side. The exact cause of death has not been made public. ZZ Top confirmed his death on Tuesday, August 18, and canceled upcoming shows in Salt Lake City and Colorado Springs. The band said it will continue its tour this weekend in Austin, where Beard had strong ties.

What was Frank Beard’s cause of death?

ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard died at 77 after hospice care and health problems, while the band canceled two upcoming shows. (Photo by FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI / AFP) (AFP)

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The exact cause of Frank Beard’s death has not been revealed. The Fort Bend County Medical Examiner confirmed that his death was reported Monday, while his band’s publicist said he was in hospice care at his Texas ranch when he died.

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{{^usCountry}} Beard’s health had become a concern in the weeks before his death. ZZ Top canceled its August 5 concert at the Hollywood Bowl because of his health issues. The drummer had also stepped away from the band during its 2025 Elevation tour because of another health problem, which was later reported to involve his foot and ankle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beard’s health had become a concern in the weeks before his death. ZZ Top canceled its August 5 concert at the Hollywood Bowl because of his health issues. The drummer had also stepped away from the band during its 2025 Elevation tour because of another health problem, which was later reported to involve his foot and ankle. {{/usCountry}}

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The band had continued performing with a temporary replacement during Beard’s recent absence. His death now means ZZ Top will move forward without the drummer who had been part of the group for more than five decades.

Also Read: Who is Frank Beard's wife, Debbie Meredith? Inside ZZ Top drummer's family, children and ex-wife, Catherine Alexander

What did Billy Gibbons say about Frank Beard?

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ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons confirmed the loss alongside bassist Elwood Francis, who joined the band after Dusty Hill died in 2021.

In a statement shared by the band, Gibbons said: “Today, Elwood and I lost a great friend and collaborator, and the world lost one of the most naturally innovative drummers and a great and true son of Texas. His signature backbeat was key to keeping ZZ on top.”

The tribute also reflected how important Beard was to the band’s sound. He joined ZZ Top in 1969, soon after the group was formed, and remained its drummer through decades of albums and tours.

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Why did ZZ Top cancel its upcoming shows?

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Following Beard’s death, ZZ Top canceled its scheduled concerts in Salt Lake City and Colorado Springs. The band said it would still continue its tour this weekend at Austin City Limits.

The group described Austin as one of “Frank’s favorite venues and in a city that had been something of a second home” for him.

Beard was born in Frankston, Texas, on June 11, 1949, and was raised in Irving. He played with Billy Gibbons before joining ZZ Top and helped bring Dusty Hill into the group’s lineup.

The trio became one of rock music’s best-known acts, with Beard’s drumming forming a key part of the band’s sound. ZZ Top’s biggest songs included “Sharp Dressed Man,” “Gimme All Your Lovin’,” “Legs” and “La Grange.”

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Beard’s death leaves Billy Gibbons and Elwood Francis carrying on ZZ Top’s live performances after the loss of two major members of the band.