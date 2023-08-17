From Latto's story to trending drama: Why are BLINKs trending ‘Latto apologise to Jennie'?

In a turn of events that caught the attention of K-pop fans everywhere, Latto's Instagram story caught the eyes of netizens, inadvertently fueling the ongoing controversy surrounding BLACKPINK's Jennie. The incident began when Jennie faced criticism for listening to Frank Ocean's "Bad Religion," a song deemed disrespectful to the Muslim community.

As discussions around Jennie's song choice gained momentum, the tag "JENNIE APOLOGIZE TO MUSLIMS" began trending on Twitter. Latto inadvertently entered the fray when she shared a screenshot of her own name trending, highlighting her upcoming song release. Yet, what caught the eye of BLINKs were the adjacent hashtags, reigniting the ongoing debate around Jennie's perceived disrespect toward the Muslim community.

Backlash and BLINKs' response

This move incited a wave of responses from BLINKs, BLACKPINK's dedicated fandom, who were concerned that Latto's post might inadvertently worsen Jennie's reputation. Fans swiftly reacted, asking Latto to remove her Instagram story and demanding she apologise to Jennie. The controversy further expanded as supporters and critics of both artists weighed in on social media.

"LATTO APOLOGIZE TO JENNIE" trends

A new trend emerged: "LATTO APOLOGIZE TO JENNIE." This trend stemmed from Latto's unintentional involvement in the controversy. The community accused Latto of indirectly supporting allegations against Jennie. Some other fans acknowledged that the rapper might not have been aware of the ongoing controversy.

BLACKPINK's history of controversies

The controversy surrounding Jennie's alleged disregard for religious sentiments further brought up past incidents involving BLACKPINK and cultural insensitivity. Instances like using religious idols as props in music videos and attending concerts have been cited as disrespectful.

While the accusations stirred emotions among netizens, supporters of BLACKPINK argued that the group has shown respect for various cultures in other instances. Latto's fans pointed out that she might not be familiar with the controversy surrounding Jennie.

