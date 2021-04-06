Galat video: Rubina Dilaik, Paras Chhabra show a couple's journey from love to distrust. Watch it here

TV actors and former Bigg Boss contestants Rubina Dilaik and Paras Chhabra have come together for a new music video, Galat. It was unveiled on Tuesday.

The video shows Rubina as a woman who gets tricked by a man, played by Paras. While she is smitten in love, he only has his eyes on her property. As soon as they get married, he shows his true colours.

Sharing it, Paras wrote: "GALAT is finally yours now! Watch it on the @vyrloriginals YouTube channel and give it all your love. Comments mein batao aapko kaisa laga." The video shows a young married couple going through their moments of romance and then distrust, resulting in divorce. The song has been sung by Asees Kaur.

Early in March, Rubina had shared a glimpse from the shoot of the video and had written: "Happy to be back...... something #special coming your way...... "

The makers of the music video, VYRL Originals, had also shared a picture and said: "#exclusive something super-special is coming up with @rubinadilaik, @parasvchhabrra & @aseeskaurmusic real soon! Stay Tuned." It had shown Rubina as a young bride.

Before Galat, Rubina and her husband actor Abhinav Shukla had appeared in another music video, Marjaneya. Sung by Neha Kakkar, the husband and wife appeared as a couple in the video too. Marjaneya was a hit with her fans; not only did the fans recreate the video in their own unique ways, Rubina's Bigg Boss co-contestants Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin also recreated it.

Earlier in the year, Rubina had emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 14. Paras had entered the reality TV show towards the end as a supporter of Devoleena Bhattacharjee. He had participated in Bigg Boss 13 and was one of the finalists.