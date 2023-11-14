Gigi Hadid breaks silence over her reaction to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's relationship

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has spoken for the first time after a report claimed that she wasn't happy with her friend-singer Taylor Swift's relationship with boyfriend-footballer Travis Kelce. Gigi has reacted to a now-deleted Instagram post shared by Perez Hilton. (Also Read | Gigi Hadid feels Taylor Swift ‘is doing too much, too soon' with boyfriend Travis Kelce: report)

Here's what Gigi Hadid has said

Gigi Hadid made a comment to a report about what she thinks about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship.

The caption of the Instagram post read, "Wait, really? But isn't #GigiHadid moving swiftly with #BradleyCooper too?" She wrote in the comments section, "I'm a couple days late to this tag.. but didn't the press try this last week w Selena? Let it be.. we are all over the moon for our girl. Period (red heart and fire emojis)."

What a recent report read

Us Weekly, a few days ago, quoting an insider reported, “One of the reasons Gigi hasn’t attended any of Travis’ games is because she doesn’t agree with the way Taylor has been acting with [him]." According to the report, Gigi ‘simply isn’t interested in rooting for Travis even though she adores’ Taylor. “She feels like Taylor is doing too much, too soon,” Us Weekly reported citing the source.

About Taylor and Travis

Recently, Taylor Swift celebrated yet another outstanding event on the Eras Tour, in Argentina, by rushing into the arms of Travis Kelce and kissing him backstage. During the concert, Taylor changed the lyrics to her song Karma, singing, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me."

The duo was also seen having dinner together in the Argentine capital, following Travis' arrival there. The romance started when she first attended a Kansas City Chiefs game in Missouri in September. Since then, she has been spotted at three more of Travis' games as well as on a number of date nights with him.

About Gigi

Gigi, last month, was spotted with actor Bradley Cooper spending time in New York. A source told People that the model and the actor were enjoying getting to know each other.

The source had said, "They are having fun. She's independent, busy, and her days are filled with responsibilities so I don't see anything serious happening right away if at all. They have things in common so it's possible to see it progress. It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It's cute...and there is an attraction."

