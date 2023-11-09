close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / Gigi Hadid feels Taylor Swift 'is doing too much, too soon' with boyfriend Travis Kelce: report

Gigi Hadid feels Taylor Swift ‘is doing too much, too soon' with boyfriend Travis Kelce: report

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 09, 2023 09:18 PM IST

At a game recently, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce walked hand-in-hand as they exited the stadium. A photo later emerged showing Taylor kissing Travis.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid thinks her friend-singer Taylor Swift is ' doing too much, too soon' with boyfriend-footballer Travis Kelce. As per a new report, Taylor Swift has been attending Travis’s games but Gigi has been absent. (Also Read | Travis Kelce set to travel to Argentina for rumoured girlfriend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: report)

What Gigi Hadid thinks about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship.

What Gigi thinks about Taylor, Travis' relationship

An insider told Us Weekly, “One of the reasons Gigi hasn’t attended any of Travis’ games is because she doesn’t agree with the way Taylor has been acting with [him]."

According to the report, Gigi ‘simply isn’t interested in rooting for Travis even though she adores’ Taylor. “She feels like Taylor is doing too much, too soon,” Us Weekly reported citing the source.

Travis talked about Taylor recently

Recently, when Travis was asked if Taylor would attend his game he stayed quiet. As quoted by People, Travis said, "When I mention, or everyone knows she's at the game, the Vegas line and over/under on my catches goes up and down. The spread goes up and down. So I don't want to mess with any of that stuff. I'm just going to keep that to myself."

According to People, after being asked for an update on their budding relationship, the footballer expressed, "The latest status is I got to see her last week. That's the latest status right there." As far as whether the two are in love, he told the media that to keep his "personal relationship personal".

About Taylor and Travis

At a game recently, they walked hand-in-hand as they exited the stadium. A photo later emerged showing Taylor kissing Travis on the cheek as they posed alongside Mecole Hardman Jr and his girlfriend, Chariah Gordon. A day later, they stepped out for a dinner date at Piropos in Missouri, reported People. Taylor also wore an '87' jersey number bracelet for Travis at the Kansas City Chiefs game.

