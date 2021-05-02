Home / Entertainment / Music / Gippy Grewal held for flouting Covid-19 curbs in Patiala, released later
music

Gippy Grewal held for flouting Covid-19 curbs in Patiala, released later

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal was held by the police for flouting Covid-19 curbs in Patiala on Saturday. He was shooting for a film there.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 12:20 PM IST
Gippy Grewal had been arrested in Patiala.

Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal and some of his crew members were arrested for allegedly flouting Covid-19 restrictions by shooting for a film at Banur in Punjab's Patiala district, police said on Saturday.

They were later released on bail, police said.

A police official said over 100 people had gathered at the shooting site in a village in Banur, even as a weekend lockdown was in force in Punjab.

Police arrested Gippy and some crew members from the spot, the official said.

A case under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC, relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act has been registered at Banur police station.

A few days ago, actor Jimmy Shergill and some crew members were booked for allegedly defying COVID-19 restrictions while shooting for a web series in Ludhiana.

Also read: Ileana D’Cruz says there was fake news about her undergoing an abortion: ‘It was bizarre’

Station House Officer (Kotwali) Sub-Inspector Maninder Kaur said shooting of a film was taking place in the premises of a senior secondary school near old sabzi mandi here during the night curfew. Acting on a tip off, a police team reached the spot and found over 100 people at the site.

Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal and some of his crew members were arrested for allegedly flouting Covid-19 restrictions by shooting for a film at Banur in Punjab's Patiala district, police said on Saturday.

They were later released on bail, police said.

A police official said over 100 people had gathered at the shooting site in a village in Banur, even as a weekend lockdown was in force in Punjab.

Police arrested Gippy and some crew members from the spot, the official said.

A case under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC, relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act has been registered at Banur police station.

A few days ago, actor Jimmy Shergill and some crew members were booked for allegedly defying COVID-19 restrictions while shooting for a web series in Ludhiana.

Also read: Ileana D’Cruz says there was fake news about her undergoing an abortion: ‘It was bizarre’

Station House Officer (Kotwali) Sub-Inspector Maninder Kaur said shooting of a film was taking place in the premises of a senior secondary school near old sabzi mandi here during the night curfew. Acting on a tip off, a police team reached the spot and found over 100 people at the site.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
actor gippy grewal gippy grewal covid 19 news

Related Stories

bollywood

Gippy Grewal is disappointed with Bollywood’s silence on farmer protests, Taapsee Pannu objects: ‘Really pulls down our efforts’

PUBLISHED ON DEC 05, 2020 12:32 PM IST
entertainment

Gippy Grewal: I’d have been stuck in India alone without my family as they had planned to fly back to Canada before lockdown

UPDATED ON MAY 07, 2020 03:41 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election Results 2021 LIVE
Kerala Election Results 2021 Live
Assam Election Results 2021 Live
2021 Election Results
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021 LIVE
Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP