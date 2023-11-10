Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Narendra Modi's is now a Grammy nominee, his 'Abundance in Millets' song gets a nod. Listen to it here

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 10, 2023 11:29 PM IST

Grammy Awards 2024: Falu and Gaurav's song Abundance in Millets, ft PM Narendra Modi's talks about the importance of millets in country's progress.

In a big surprise, Abundance in Millets, a song featuring PM Narendra Modi got a nod at the 2024 Grammy Awards. It bagged a nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category. It is created by Falu & Gaurav Shah.

Grammy Awards 2024: PM Narendra Modi's ‘Abundance in Millets’ song gets a nomination(PTI)

Other nominees in the category include: Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily - Shadow Forces, Burna Boy - Alone, Davido - Feel, Silvana Estrada - Milagro Y Disastre, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia - Pashto. Ibrahim Maalouf ft. Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas - Todo Colores.

Abundance in Millets was created in celebration of the ‘International Year of the Millets’. Falu's website mentions, “The Indian government submitted the proposal, acknowledging India as one of the largest producers of the supergrain, which was supported by 72 countries and United Nation's General Assembly.”

Further describing the song and millets, they wrote, "Millets are small-grained, annual, warm-weather cereals belonging to the grass family cultivated mainly in India. For centuries, millets were the staples in India but gradually were relegated to the background and got marginalized post green revolution as the emphasis shifted to increased food grain production & productivity using high yielding varieties of wheat & rice. Abundance in Millets was created to raise awareness of the supergrain as another potential key to minimizing world hunger."

Sharing the song on Twitter earlier this year, singer Falu wrote, “The video for our single ‘Abundance in Millets’ is out now. A song written and performed with honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi to help farmers grow millets and help end world hunger. @UN declared this year as The International Year of Millets!”

The song has been sung by Falu (Falguni Shah) and Gaurav Shah. It has been composed and written by Falu (Falguni Shah) and Gaurav Shah, along with Kenya Autie, Greg Gonzalez and Soumya Chatterjee. Kenya Autie has produced the music video as well.

The music video captures the cultivation of millets in India and how it can play a crucial role in curbing hunger. It also promotes the consumption of millets among people from all walks of life as its also very nutritious and can benefit the overall health of a person. The song also has snippets of quotes by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he talks about adapting millets as part of our lifestyle. He says it will benefit the farmers of the country.

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

narendra modi grammys
