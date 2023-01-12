Jeff Beck dies at 78; Mick Jagger, Rod Stewart pay tributes: 'We lost one of the greatest guitar players in the world'

British guitar legend Jeff Beck, who rose to rock and roll stardom with 1960s music band The Yardbirds, and later enjoyed a prolific solo career, has died, his official website said on Wednesday. He was 78. A guitar virtuoso and innovator, who was also one of the world's great rhythm and blues interpreters, Beck died 'peacefully' after being stricken by illness, as per reports. Also read: Post win against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp announces surprise album with Jeff Beck

"On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday," a statement on the British musician's website said. Many celebrities paid tributes to the late musician.

“The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions. Jeff could channel music from the ethereal. His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans," Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, who was also a Yardbirds bandmate and close friend of Beck, said on Instagram. “He was loved by everyone in the know; the guitarists guitarist!” singer Paul Young tweeted. "Rest in peace to the GREATEST of them all: Jeff Beck!!!!" comedian Bill Burr tweeted.

“With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much," English singer and songwriter Mick Jagger tweeted. “Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player, there will never be another Jeff Beck. His playing was very special and distinctively brilliant!" Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi tweeted. Kinks guitarist Dave Davies also took to Twitter, and said, “I’m heartbroken he looked in fine shape to me. Playing great he was in great shape. I’m shocked and bewildered.... He was a good friend and a great guitar player.”

British singer and songwriter Rod Stewart said in a statement, “Jeff Beck was on another planet. He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group and we haven’t looked back since. He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond.” Meanwhile, Kiss bassist Gene Simmons tweeted, “No one played guitar like Jeff. Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness.” Kiss guitarist and singer Paul Stanley took to Instagram to pay his tribute, and wrote, “From The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow. Play on now and forever.”

With agencies inputs

