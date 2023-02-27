Hardy Sandhu expresses disappointment over the current status of music industry: Bollywood music is controlled by labels

Singer Hardy Sandhu, who is preparing for his India tour sometime later this year, is perturbed by the current situation of the music industry, and is disappointed with the way everything sounds the same. He elaborates, “We have exhausted everything that we had and we are in dire need of something fresh. And for that to happen, it’s important to take a break and experiment.”

Sandhu believes that since a lot of music has come out, most of the things are done and dusted. And hence, all musicians are just trying to find out what to do next.

“Three years ago, there was a similar situation when there was no good music and the musicians started playing around remixes and remakes. Everyone started treating this industry as a business and only focussing on putting out content. So what we have been seeing is not music but content, which does not meet the expectations of people. If you ask me, remixes happen only because we are short of content,” says the Bijlee Bijlee hitmaker, adding that he’s neither working on anything specific nor is in a hurry to release anything new for the time being.

Talking about his mantra to stay fresh in times when everything “sounds the same”, Sandhu says he tries to do one song a year and put in all his my efforts to make it good. “I invest time, so that i can sound fresh and different. i am never in a hurry in releasing a song. If you see, it’s been 10 years in the music industry and I have just done 13-40 songs. I prefer quality over quantity,” shares the singer, who plans to cover eight cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Goa, Jaipur, Bangalore, Hyderabad as part of his India tour, dates for which are yet to be announced.

Commenting on the reason behind Hindi film music going through a low phase, the singer opines, “Bollywood music is controlled by the labels. Artistes have to work according the situation the companies create. This in some way curbs the creative side and the results are not as good as we can expect from a certain artiste.”

