Hariharan: Less films are working so it’s reflecting on songs

ByDeep Saxena
Jul 31, 2023 11:55 AM IST

Singer Hariharan on his visit to Lucknow. (Instagram/singerhariharana)
Singer Hariharan on his visit to Lucknow. (Instagram/singerhariharana)

“We have less songs in films now and mostly are in background of the film premise. I feel lip sync songs worked more and music clicks when the film works. The formula is the same – success of a film determines the success of songs. Nowadays, less films are working so it’s reflecting on the songs as well! Also, more realistic films are being made and such projects don’t have a concept of a hero and a heroine, so the scope of having songs has just nosedived,” says the two-time National Award-winning singer.

Having sung in 10 languages, Hariharan says, “Look at the films from Southern states, those that have worked all had hit songs. So, success of film songs is proportional to box office success.”

The singer shares that since 2010 he has slowed down in taking up film songs. “Things have changed now and there are a number of youngsters who sing really well. Mujhe koi farak nahi padta as my songs are still popular and are very much relevant. I am on the threshold of releasing a ghazal album with songs by Farhad Shehzad. As far as films are concerned my last song was for Bholaa.”

On his visit to Lucknow, he recalls that his first film song was for Muzaffar Ali’s Gaman (1978) that was shot here. “I recorded the song in 1977 and came here to receive the UP Journalists Award. It was a fulfilling experience to sing for Lucknowites who loved my songs. I keep coming back to the city, this year itself it’s my second visit,” says the Tu Hi Re (Bombay) singer.

Having praised the audience, especially the younger lot, he shares, “A lot of cities in UP and MP are basically Urdu speaking centers. A lot of Shayari is produced in these states and people understand ghazals well. Both these states are important for ghazal singing. I have 40 independent ghazal albums and listeners here know about them. For those who only like films songs I do sing 2-3 every now and then. Personally, I feel we still have a larger lot of ghazal listeners – including youths so that is a good sign for the industry.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Deep Saxena

    Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

