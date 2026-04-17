Haryana Women's Commission summons Masoom Sharma over event row in Dehradun, singer expresses regret

The Haryana State Commission for Women has summoned Haryanvi folk singer Masoom Sharma. As per the latest update from news agency ANI, the summon was sent to the singer over alleged verbal abuse during a college event held in Dehradun earlier this month. Earlier, a police case was also registered in connection with the incident. According to official documents, the event took place on April 10 at the college.

Masoom Sharma's response

Haryana State Commission for Women has summoned Haryanvi folk singer Masoom Sharma.

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Meanwhile, Masoom Sharma has responded to the controversy. The singer stated that his family had been facing harassment from some people who claim to be criminals. He said the pressure and threats affected his mental state, leading to the outburst on stage.

"The matter is that some people who call themselves criminals, they have harassed me several times, and they are harassing my family. My uncle's son called me and said that they would kill me...," he said. "When that mind becomes a puzzle, the irritation increases so much... then, under stress, I spoke in aggression, and I have apologised for what I felt was wrong. I also responded to the notice sent by the Women's Commission," he added.

According to the complainant, Pranchal Nauni, alleged that Sharma's remarks from the stage deeply hurt the sentiments of both students and members of the public attending the event.

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{{^usCountry}} The police have registered the case under FIR No. 63/2026, invoking multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 296 (obscene acts and songs), Section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), Section 79 (words, gestures, or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and Section 351(3) (criminal intimidation). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police have registered the case under FIR No. 63/2026, invoking multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 296 (obscene acts and songs), Section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), Section 79 (words, gestures, or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and Section 351(3) (criminal intimidation). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Dehradun Police confirmed the FIR and said that statutory legal proceedings will be carried out following a detailed investigation in accordance with the law. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Dehradun Police confirmed the FIR and said that statutory legal proceedings will be carried out following a detailed investigation in accordance with the law. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} No comments have been issued by Masoom Sharma or his representatives at this time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No comments have been issued by Masoom Sharma or his representatives at this time. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Masoom Sharma is a leading Haryanvi singer and composer known for blending traditional folk with modern desi pop. He rose to fame with hits like 2 Numbari and Madam Ji. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Masoom Sharma is a leading Haryanvi singer and composer known for blending traditional folk with modern desi pop. He rose to fame with hits like 2 Numbari and Madam Ji. {{/usCountry}}

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(via inputs from ANI)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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