Heartbreaking video shows Sidhu Moose Wala's pet dogs refusing to eat after his death

Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was a dog lover, who often shared videos and photos of his pets on social media. After Sidhu’s death on May 29, the late singer’s pets appear to be showing signs of sadness in a heartbreaking video shared online. According to news reports, Sidhu’s pet dogs, Shera and Baghera, have been refusing to eat food since Sunday. Read more: Sidhu Moose Wala's funeral: Singer's mother weeps, wipes his father's tears

Celebrities from the Hindi and Punjabi film and television industries expressed shock and grief over Sidhu’s death. Actor Ranveer Singh shared a photo of Sidhu and captioned it, "Dil da ni mada." While actor Varun Dhawan wrote on his Instagram Stories, "RIP. Your words and music will live on. Can't believe this.”

However, it was not only his family, celebs and fans who were mourning the late singer. In a video shared on social media, Sidhu’s pet dogs are seen missing him, as they refuse to eat food in his absence. The two dogs are seen lying in a corner at the late singer’s house, next to a tractor, which reportedly belonged to the late singer.

Sidhu’s last rites were performed at his native village Moosa in Mansa district on Tuesday with huge crowds gathered at the site. He was shot dead on Sunday, a day after the state government withdrew his security cover. Soon after his death, celebs paid their tribute to the late singer on social media. Guru Randhawan, Shehnaaz Gill, Gippy Grewal, Pooja Bhatt, Munawar Faruqui, Jasleen Royal, Prince Narula, and many other celebs reacted to Sidhu's death.

"I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep. India has very few authentic modern artists. He was right on top of that list. I'm without words. He's a legend, his voice, his courage & his words will never be forgotten. What a sad day," tweeted music composer Vishal Dadlani. Comedian Kapil Sharma wrote on Twitter, "Satnam shri Waheguru... very shocking n very sad, a great artist and a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family #sidhumoosewala.”

