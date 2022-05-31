Sidhu Moose Wala's funeral: Singer's mother wipes his father's tears, holds his body close as she cries

On Tuesday, thousands of mourners gathered for the cremation of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was killed on Sunday. Several videos and photos from the cremation ceremony have been shared online by the paparazzi and by Sidhu's fans. In a photo shared from Sidhu's funeral, his mother is seen crying as she held her son's face. In another video, his father is seen crying as he looked at Sidhu's body. Also Read: Fans remember Sidhu Moose Wala as video of him from Afsana Khan's wedding surfaces: 'He was like her brother'. Watch

Sidhu's mother, Charan Kaur is seen holding Sidhu's face as she held him with her eyes closed.

Sidhu Moose Wala's mother at his funeral.

In another video, Sidhu's father Balkaur Singh is seen crying as he looked at his son's body. His wife, Charan is seen sitting beside him and wiping his tears.

Sidhu's father was in a car right behind him, when Sidhu was attacked, he later took him to the hospital. The incident took place two days after the Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 people, including Sidhu Moose Wala. He had joined the Congress in December, just before the Punjab election last year.

Sidhu's favourite tractor, which had featured in many of his music videos, was decked with flowers for his last ride to a family-owned field for the cremation. Notwithstanding the scorching heat, mourners joined the funeral procession as Sidhu's father and mother stood on the tractor with folded hands, accompanying their son on his final journey. Some of his fans wore t-shirts with Sidhu's picture printed on them. The singer's father even took off his turban on seeing the sea on mourners.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring was present during the funeral procession. A heavy police force was deployed at the slain singer's residence as well as at the cremation site.

Uttarakhand STF and Punjab STF, in a joint operation with Dehradun Police, have detained six people who allegedly provided support to the assailants in killing Sidhu Moose Wala by cordoning off the Shimla bypass Naya Gaon outpost.

(With inputs from PTI)

