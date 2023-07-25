Heeriye: Jasleen Royal's new music video features Dulquer Salmaan as a knight in shining armour. Watch

Dulquer Salmaan is in a new music video, where he's seen riding a white steed on a beach. Yes, picture that. Or just watch the video of Heeriye, composed and sung by Jasleen Royal and written by Aditya Sharma. Arijit Singh has lent his voice to Dulquer in the song. (Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan praises Mammootty for winning Best Actor award at Kerala State Film Awards, Mohanlal gives him shoutout)

Heeriye music video

Jasleen Royal and Dulquer Salmaan in Heeriye

In the music video, Jasleen Royal is sitting on the beach, reading a book probably on Heer-Ranjha. She then sees Ranjha, Dulquer Salmaan dressed in black riding a white steed, appear on the beach from what looks like another dimension.

She takes him home, offers him clothes to change into and spends quality time with him. At the end of the video, he sees the sand rapidly running out of the hourglass. He returns to the beach in order to get back to his dimension. However, Jasleen as Heer rides the white steed now and stops her love from leaving. The story thus comes full circle.

Jasleen took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the new music video. She wrote in the caption, “We re-wrote our forever (heart emoji).” Actor Radhika Madan commented on the post, “Love love love.”

What's Dulquer upto?

Dulquer will next be seen in the movie King of Kotha. Dulquer plays a vigilante in a place called Kotha, infamous as the land of gangsters. The gangster film is co-produced by Dulquer's Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios. It is touted to be a complete entertainment package for both youth and families. Aishwarya Lekshmi has been roped in to play the female lead in the movie.

In an earlier interview with Kochi Times, director Abhilash Joshiy spoke about working with Dulquer. “Dulquer was the obvious choice for me because we grew up together and he is the person I am closest to in the industry. I pitched it to him first and he liked it and said he wanted to do it. It is a gangster film that has romance and songs and is a complete entertainment package that will appeal to youth and families,” he said.

