Lady Gaga calls Selena Gomez 'beautiful' in response to her wish to look as pretty as Bella Hadid

Selena Gomez shared a post on TikTok Stories where she expressed her desire to resemble a particular supermodel, named Bella Hadid. Singer Lady Gaga stepped in to remind her of her inherent beauty, which she attributes to being born this way. Lady left a comment on the post stating that Selena is already perfect just the way she is, serving as a supportive gesture from one artist to another. Many fans responded to Lady's gesture and posted comments. (Also read: Selena Gomez takes break from social media amid Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber drama, fans say 'We'll support you')

Lady Gaga reacted to Selena's video, and wrote, “You look and are beautiful inside and out and one of my favorite ladies alive!” In the video, Selena desired to look as pretty as Bella. One of the person wrote, “Lady Gaga gives such loving mom vibes.” Another person commented, “This is so sweet love to see queens supporting each other.” Other person's comment read, “Selena is beautiful just how she is.”

The interaction between the two singers highlighted the importance of self-love and body positivity, and serves as an inspiration for their fans to embrace their unique beauty.

Selena Gomez took to Instagram on Wednesday to inform her fans that she would be taking a break from social media. The announcement came after she was involved in a controversy surrounding her eyebrows, which led to a feud between her and Hailey Bieber, the wife of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. The incident began with Selena sharing a TikTok video where she confessed to accidentally over-laminating her eyebrows. Following this, Kylie Jenner posted a photo of herself with the caption "this was an accident???" over her brows, and also shared a picture of Hailey Bieber's brows.

Kylie and Hailey faced criticism on Twitter, with Hailey's name trending on the platform. Many users condemned the actions of the two celebrities, accusing them of being unkind towards Selena Gomez for no apparent reason. The comments ranged from "Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber behaving like high school bullies towards Selena Gomez, who is a mother and a wife, is entirely unacceptable" to "If you think this was an accident, you're simply being cruel."

Selena rose to fame as a child star on the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place. Born in Grand Prairie, Texas in 1992, she began her career in entertainment at a young age, appearing in various TV shows and movies. As a musician, Selena has released several successful albums, including Stars Dance and Revival, which spawned hit singles such as Come & Get It and Hands to Myself.

Lady Gaga first gained widespread recognition with her debut album, The Fame, which included hit singles such as Just Dance and Poker Face. Since then, she has released several successful albums, including Born This Way, ARTPOP, and Joanne, which have earned her numerous awards.