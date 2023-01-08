Honey Singh says ‘girls in our country should learn' from Uorfi Javed, calls her fearless and brave

Honey Singh praised Uorfi Javed, who is known for her unique dressing sense in public. The rapper called her ‘fearless and brave’ and said that girls in the country should learn from her. Honey is back on the music scene with his new album, Honey 3.0. Also read: Javed Akhtar poses with Uorfi Javed; she calls him legend and jokes 'finally met my grandfather'

Honey Singh was out of action for a few years before releasing his new album, last year. He is now dating actor Tina Thadani, who featured in his new song, after his divorce from ex-wife Shalini Talwar.

Talking about Uorfi at the promotions of his new song Yai Re with Iulia Vantur, Honey Singh told Filmi Beat in an interview, "I loved that kid very much. She is very fearless and brave. She wants to live her life in her own way. I think all girls in our country should learn from her. Do whatever you set your mind to without any hesitation, without fear of anyone, no matter where you come from, no matter what religion, caste or family you belong to. Do not do everything that does not belong in your family, but do what your heart says, without fear of anyone."

In the same interview, Honey also asked his fans to listen to their parents, which he said he himself did not do and that led to his destruction. Honey had disappeared from the music scene, though he sang songs for films after his 2014 album Desi Kalakaar. He is now back with Honey 3.0, his new album. Among his latest film songs is De Taali from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 featuring Kartik Aaryan. He will also have songs in Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Selfiee and Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Uorfi was recently seen on dating reality show, Splitsvilla X4, hosted by actors Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani. She also makes headlines for her statements against those who call her out for her quirky fashion sense. She called writer Chetan Bhagat a ‘pervert’ when he blamed her of distracting boys in the country.

