Honey Singh shares romantic video with girlfriend Tina Thadani, sings ‘Meri Jaan’ for her as she grooves behind him

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh ringed in the new year with girlfriend Tina Thadani and shared a romantic video with her to wish his fans on the occasion. He called it a ‘lover’s season' and can be seen singing ‘Meri jaan’ for her in the video. Honey Singh announced his relationship with Tina three months after his divorce was finalised last year. Also read: Honey Singh on Besharam Rang controversy: ‘People have become way too sensitive…’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the video with Tina on Instagram, Honey Singh wrote, "Happy New Year to all the lovers!! Its lover’s season not hater’s season #yoyo @tinathadani #yoyohoneysingh." In the video, he is seen in a black tee with a locket of his name as an accessory. Tina grooves behind him and plants a kiss on his nose as he sings ‘Meri Jaan Khandi Mitha Paan’ for her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many his fans claimed in the comments section that the singer was drunk and might delete the video later. Manmeet of Meet Bros duo shared laughing emojis and wrote “veerey” with heart emoticons in the comments section. A fan commented, “Together forever.” Another said, “Brother in mood today”.

Tina had featured in Honey Singh's new song Paris Ka Trip. After introducing her as his 'girlfriend' at a Delhi event in December last year, he shared a romantic birthday post for her few days later. Sharing a picture with her, he wrote, “Happy birthday Jaana @tinathadani.”

Honey confirmed his relationship with Tina a month ago at an event in Delhi. Around the time of his divorce with Shalini Talwar in September last year, Honey had announced his new album titled 3.0. He said the title of the album was given by Tina. Pointing out at Tina, who was sitting among the audience, he had said in December, “Meri girlfriend baethi hai Tina, isne mujhe ye naam dia hai. Isne bola ki you are Honey 3.0 This is the third one (my girlfriend Tina is sitting here, she has given me this name, Honey 3.0).” They were also seen holding hands at the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON