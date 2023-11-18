HYBE unveils new girl band KATSEYE in the finale of ‘The Debut: Dream Academy’

On Saturday, November 18, 2023, HYBE announced the final lineup of it's new girl band, “KATSEYE.”

The parent company of K-pop icon BTS's management agency BigHit, has selected six members from four countries to debut in the K-pop world.

The parent company of K-pop icon BTS's management agency BigHit, has selected six members from four countries to debut in the K-pop world. The announcement of the members' names was made in the final round of it's global audition, ‘The Debut: Dream Academy,’ which was held in Hollywood, United States.

Here are the members of KATSEYE:

Sophia- Philippines

Sophia-KATSEYE

Ranked the first place in the final announcement, Sophia Elizabeth Laforteza, is a Filipino artist.

Yoonchae- South Korea

Yoonchae-KATSEYE

Jeong Yoonchae, is a South Korean singer who has previously auditioned for CJ E&M and was ranked fourth in the final results for KATSEYE.

Manon- Switzerland

Manon-KATSEYE

Manon Bannerman was ranked sixth in the final round and is a photography model from Zurich, Switzerland.

Lara- USA

Lara-KATSEYE

Lara Rajagopalan, is an Indian-American musician from Los Angeles. She was featured in Michelle Obama's Global Girls Alliance campaign and was ranked second in the final round.

Megan- USA

Megan-KATSEYE

Megan Meiyok Skiendiel, is a Chinese-American runway and fashion model from Honolulu, Hawaii. She was ranked fifth in the final results.

Daniela- USA

Daniela-KATSEYE

Daniela Avanzini is a ballroom dancer, model and actress hailing from Atlanta, Georgia and LA. She was ranked third in the final round and has appeared on famous shows such as America's Got Talent, Super Kids Europe and So You Think You Can Dance?

HYBE collaborated with Universal Music Group company Geffen Records to debut an international girl band through the global audition. Twenty contestants from a total of 12,000 candidates were selected to compete in the auditions with 10 finalists fighting for a debut spot in the final round.

The six members will soon begin preparations for their debut and HYBE will be announcing their debut schedule in the near future. Additionally, the company will also release a Netflix documentary depicting the member's growth stories, next year.

