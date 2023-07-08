I Can See You: Taylor Swift launches new music video starring ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner

Taylor Swift has released the music video from her Speak Now (Taylor's Version) album. Titled I Can See You, the song is one of the four new ones from ‘the Vault’. One big surprise that no one saw coming was that the music video features Taylor's ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner.

Taylor x Taylor: The new music video reunites the exes.

The video, directed and written by Taylor herself, also stars Joey King. It shows the singer trapped in a vault as Joey and Taylor try to rescue her. Taylor is wearing a dress and her hair in a fashion similar to her Speak Now era. (Also read: Stanford University to offer course on singer Taylor Swift)

We Can See Her

She even shared details about the video on Instagram. “WELL. SO. I’ve been counting down for months and finally the I Can See You video is out. I wrote this video treatment over a year ago and really wanted to play out symbolically how it’s felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music. I had my heart set on @joeyking, @taylorlautner and @helloimpresleycash starring in it. Joey and Presley had been in the video for Mean when they were 9 and 13 and they are back and so ridiculously bad ass!! Taytay is INCREDIBLE in this (didn’t have a stunt double!) and shout out to @taylautner for being so awesome to hang with on set. The Tale of 3 Taylors. I always wanted to direct fight scenes/a heist storyline and had the most incredible time plotting this out with my amazing DP @selajon. So proud of this one,” she wrote.

Taylor Speaks Now

Taylor Swift's Speak Now served as a close document of her nascent fame and future career ambitions, and now, 13 years on, it's back. Speak Now (Taylor's Version), released Friday, is the third release of the six albums Swift plans to re-record. The Taylor's Version albums, instigated by music manager Scooter Braun's sale of her early catalogue, represent Swift's effort to control her own songs and how they're used — a fitting ethos for Speak Now, a record built exclusively of her own voice.

Taylor is currently on the super-successful Eras Tour across the US. She has also revealed international dates that last until August 2024.

