I hope we can start live performances by the second half of this year: Akull

The year 2020 was a difficult one for celebrities and the common man alike. Even though the hardships celebs faced were far less as compared to what the lay man did, it wasn’t an easy year for either. And singer and musician Akull feels the same way. “The last year has been a bag of mixed emotions for me. There were good days and bad days, ups and downs, but most importantly, it gave me lots of time to explore myself and do the things I always wanted to but never had the time to do. I learnt and polished my art last year and kept myself busy in the studios,” he says.

Akull, who is known for hits such as Laal Bindi and Bahana, says that he hopes to go back to doing live performances this year. “In 2021, I definitely want to collaborate with more artistes and release more songs. Plus, I want to perform in live concerts for all my fans whenever the right time comes. I’m hoping to be able to do that in the second half of the year,” says Akull.

A still from Akull’s new song, Faraar.

The one good thing that the singer credits 2020 for as all other indie musicians do is the growth independent music saw in that year. “The non-film music market and the Punjabi music market has scaled up a lot in the last one year. And it’s a great thing for the community and the music industry altogether. I feel that the audience always wants to listen to great music and when they get that from non–film music, they really do enjoy it,” says Akull.

The singer had no plans of venturing into independent music but after trying his luck in Bollywood for a while, he decided to change his course. “There is struggle everywhere and in everything. I also had to hustle during my early days to get my songs selected in films. But destiny had other plans for me and non film music happened to me. I was never focused on non-film music and now, I look forward to creating music for this category. I believe it’s talent that makes one stands out from the clutter but also, networking is important. If you are talented, and you’re sitting at home, I don’t think that can really do anything good for you,” he concludes.