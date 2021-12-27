I was offered a film this year: Rahul Vaidya

The pandemic continued this year, too, keeping most of us low-key. While the work scene for many celebs got better, most of them call 2021 a year they would rather bid goodbye to, soon. But for singer Rahul Vaidya, it’s a different story. “This year has surprisingly been extremely eventful, in terms of personal as well as professional life. It went by a whisker. The lockdown was bad for everybody, but for me, it hasn’t been too bad. I feel blessed,” shares the singer, who tied the knot with actor Disha Parmar in July and was seen in two TV shows.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vaidya featured on the musical reality show Indian Idol in 2004. Post that, he barely made an appearance on the small screen. But this year gave him a chance to connect with the TV-watching audience, again. “After Indian Idol, being part of TV shows did take me to every household again. It feels amazing when everybody loves you for who you are. Khatron Ke Khiladi was fun, too, because kids enjoy watching the show. They were like, ‘Uncle, aap wahi ho na jinke upar saanp dala tha (laughs)’,” says Vaidya, as he goes on to add that a few acting offers came his way this year, too.

“I was offered a film, two web shows and two TV shows, but I’m happy being a singer. I like to make my own music and perform live. So, unless something great comes up, I’m happy with the space I’m in.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Talking about life after marriage, Vaidya tells us, “We never went bonkers about our wedding, like many others. Being in a relationship and being married is a completely different thing, but I’m happy we balance each other so well.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}