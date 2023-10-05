‘I wish my body…’: Selena Gomez shares details on her journey towards body positivity

Singer and Actor Selena Gomez has made a ‘Rare’ impact on her fans, followers and the world with her journey over the years. While she still continues to be a singing sensation, she has also taken a point to spread mental health positivity and body positivity wherever she goes.

“Then there were those moments of not feeling positive about how I looked because of what I’d see on Instagram. ‘Wow, I wish my body looked like that,'” stated the Disney actress.

In a recent interview with Fast Company she opened up on being ridiculed for her body post her surgery for her lupus diagnosis.

She recalled being 24 at a magazine fitting and thinking she no more “had a teenager's body”- which left her feeling self-conscious.

“None of the sample sizes were fitting, and that would make me feel embarrassed,” said the now 31-year-old singer.

“Although how unrealistic is it to expect a normal woman’s body not to change?” she added.

The singer was diagnosed with Lupus in 2014 and subsequently underwent a kidney transplant and chemotherapy.

It was a few months later when she was photographed in a bikini with her surgery scars, during vacationing in Australia that people started trolling her all over social media.

Additionally, that was also the time the pop star was heartbroken over her split from singer Justin Bieber.

“I had just gotten my heart broken, I didn’t need to see what everyone was doing,” she expressed.

Her struggle with her body image was overloaded with all the pain she was already experiencing.

Previously, Selena had admitted that social media detox had helped her with decreasing her anxiety, adding that she gave her social media passwords to her assistant in 2017.

However, things went down south for her a year later when the ‘Rare’ singer went into a psychosis, had to check into a treatment centre and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

“I went through a really hard season,” she recalled. “It was my highs and my lows, and I didn’t know what to do, so I couldn’t control it. I would want to cancel things. It was just a tormented feeling.”

“That’s why, when I found out my diagnosis, it was just, ‘Oh, okay, I feel a bit relieved, I understand a bit more.’ I got second opinions. I went to doctors. I’m fortunate enough to be able to have people who can help me survive every day,” she added.

Since then, Selena has been very open in communicating her experience with others in order to be able to help people going through the same struggles.

She started the Rare Impact Fund which addresses mental health and self-acceptance as active issues. It aims at raising $100 million over the next ten years to be able to extend help to those in need.

In addition to this, she released a documentary titled ‘My Mind & Me’ where in she talked about her own mental health issues and her journey with it.