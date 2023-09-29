Ice Spice reveals Matty Healy apologized ‘a bunch of times’ for racist comments: The whole time, I didn’t really care

Ice Spice is breaking her silence on the racist and derogatory comments that were made by The 1975 frontman Matty Healy earlier this year in February. In a new interview with Variety, the Deli singer addressed the controversy and said that she was initially ‘so confused’ and that Matty Healy had apologized 'a bunch of times'. (Also read: Matty Healy responds to podcast controversy: 'You’re a bit mental for being hurt')

About the controversy

Ice Spice revealed that Matty Healy had apologized for his earlier comments.

It all began in February, when appearing on The Adam Friedland Show, Matty Healy had made fun of Ice Spice in the podcast by using derogatory terms about her body and ethnicity, and mimicked her using Chinese and Hawaiian accents.

What Ice Spice said

Speaking to Variety for a new interview, Ice Spice spoke out about her thoughts on the Matty Healy controversy. She said, "When I had heard that little podcast or whatever, I was so confused. Because I heard ‘chubby Chinese lady’ or some s— like that, and I’m like, ‘Huh? What does that even mean?’ First of all, I’m thick. What do you mean Chinese? What? But then they apologized or whatever. And the whole time, I didn’t really care.”

Ice Spice further added that she had a run-in with Matty Healy at SSENSE's Jean Paul Gaultier event during New York Fashion Week a few weeks ago. She said, "But that's funny because I saw him at the Jean Paul Gaultier party a couple days ago, and he was like, 'Hey, you okay?' and I'm like, 'Of course.' He apologized to me a bunch of times. We're good."

Ice Spice was recently seen at the VMA's, where she sat beside Taylor Swift. Both of them had collaborated on the remixed version of Karma from Midnights. During that time around, Taylor was romantically involved with Matty Healy, according to reports. The two have known each other since 2014 and had previously sparked dating rumours. After a few months in June, new reports surfaced that Taylor and Matty had called it quits. Swifties, who had been disappointed with the linkup rumours at first, went on to express their joy on the breakup reports.

