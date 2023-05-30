Matty Healy responds to podcast controversy: 'You’re a bit mental for being hurt'

Matty Healy, the 1975 frontman, who is reportedly dating singer Taylor Swift, has addressed his controversial appearance on The Adam Friedland Show podcast earlier last year. He had agreed with racist comments about Ice Spice on the podcast. In a new interview, Matty has revealed that he doesn't care about the comments made earlier because 'it doesn't matter'. (Also read: Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello spotted kissing at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour) Matty Healy has addressed his podcast controversy in a recent interview.

Matty Healy controversy

Fresh attention to Matty Healy's comments began after Taylor Swift announced that Ice Spice will feature in the remixed version of Karma from Midnights. Matty had made fun of Ice Spice in the podcast by using derogatory terms about her body and ethnicity, and mimicked her using Chinese and Hawaiian accents. Although Taylor and Matty have not yet confirmed on their relationship, they have been spotted several times together in the past few weeks. Amidst this, featuring Ice Spice in a song, came off as a calculated PR move to many since Taylor has not addressed Matty Healy's previous racist comments.

Matty Healy addressed his podcast comments

Now in an interview with The New Yorker, Matty was asked about the podcast controversy, to which he said that it 'actually doesn’t matter' and that 'you’re a bit mental' if you’re hurt by it. When asked if he baited his fans, he said, "A little bit. But it doesn’t actually matter. Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, ‘What’s wrong, darling?’ and they go, ‘It’s just this thing with Matty Healy.’ That doesn’t happen.”

When the interviewer suggested that it does happen, Matty added, "If it does, you’re either deluded or you are, sorry, a liar. You’re either lying that you are hurt, or you’re a bit mental for being hurt. It’s just people going, ‘Oh, there’s a bad thing over there, let me get as close to it as possible so you can see how good I am.’ And I kind of want them to do that, because they’re demonstrating something so base level.”

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are reportedly dating, after the singer broke up with actor Joe Alwyn with their relationship coming to an end after six years. Taylor is currently in the midst of her The Eras Tour.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON