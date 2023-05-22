Home / Entertainment / Music / Taylor Swift says she's ‘never been this happy’ amid Matty Healy romance rumours. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 22, 2023 11:54 AM IST

Amid her new romance with Matty Healy, Taylor Swift candidly told her fans during her recent stop at the ongoing Eras Tour that she's ‘never been this happy'.

Taylor Swift has declared that she’s “never been this happy” amid her romance with Matty Healy. The singer took a moment before performing the Midnights track Question…? to tell her fans how she has been feeling. (Also read: Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn ‘distraught’ with her new romance with singer Matty Healy)

Taylor Swift revealed she's 'never been this happy,' at her latest stop for the Eras Tour.

Last month it was reported that Taylor Swift broke up with actor Joe Alwyn after six years of dating. It was then revealed that the singer was rumoured to be dating The 1975 singer Matty Healy. Taylor is currently in the midst of her ongoing The Eras tour. Matty was spotted in several of her recent shows and the two also left a recording studio together, giving way to fan speculation.

In a clip from a fan on TikTok that has gone viral on social media, the Grammy winner told her fans while performing at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass during Saturday night, “I kind of feel like telling you, I don’t know, I’ve just never been this happy in my life, in all aspects of my life ever before. And I just want to thank you for being a part of that. It's not just a tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense. So I thought I'd play this song which brings me a lot of happy memories."

Currently, Taylor is traveling to cities for her Eras Tour. It includes 52 stops in 20 cities. Taking to Twitter, the singer had also shared a bunch of pictures from the concert and wrote in the caption: “Last night we all danced together in the rain for THE ENTIRE 3.5 HOUR SHOW in foxy Foxborough MA!! We’ve had rain shows at Gillette Stadium before but this was a full on deluge that never let up, I just want to thank that iconic crowd!! Love you so much you have no idea.”

Taylor released her tenth studio album, Midnights, in October last year. Earlier this month at her Nashville concert during her ongoing tour, Taylor had surprised fans by announcing that Speak Now (Taylor's Version) would become her third re-recorded album.

