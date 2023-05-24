Joe Alwyn makes first public appearance post Taylor Swift breakup

This marked the first public appearance of the actor who has remained silent during the highly publicized breakup, which grabbed media attention. The actor looked handsome in a pale pink shirt paired with a black suit for a Celine dinner at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Cannes, which was hosted by artistic director Hedi Slimane. He was photographed alongside a list of other celebrities for the brand's Instagram Stories.

The Swift-Alwyn breakup

Taylor and Joe began dating secretly during the fall of 2016. They went public in the spring of 2017. Reports claimed that the split was not dramatic and decided mutually. Sources claimed the breakup happened due to differences in their personalities. Weeks after the news of breakup came out in the public, it was reported that the Lavender Haze singer was rumoured to be dating 1975 singer Matty Healy.

Taylor is currently in the midst of her ongoing The Eras tour. Matty was spotted in several of her recent shows and the two also left a recording studio together, igniting fan speculation. Taylor is currently traveling in the US for her Eras Tour. It includes 52 stops in 20 cities.

Is Joe hurt that Taylor has moved on?

Earlier, a source close to Joe Alwyn had reported to Daily Mail that the British actor was feeling hurt that Taylor decided to move on so quickly after their relationship ended. The source said, “Joe feels slighted and is distraught after seeing her budding relationship with Matt, but is doing his best to keep busy and focus on himself. Joe was aware that Taylor and Matt were making music together and collaborating. She told him that they had become friends and he trusted her.”

Meanwhile, Taylor released her tenth studio album, Midnights, in October last year. Earlier this month during her Nashville concert with the ongoing tour, Taylor surprised fans with the announcement that Speak Now (Taylor's Version) would be released in July 7, and would thereby become her third re-recorded album.

