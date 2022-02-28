Indian Idol 12’s Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal seen walking hand-in-hand in London, fans say ‘rab ne bana di jodi’

Singers Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal, who made headlines for their speculated romance on Indian Idol 12, have been spotted together in London, reveals a video. The clip, shared by a fan club account on Instagram, shows the rumoured couple walking the London streets hand-in-hand. Pawandeep and Arunita remain busy in conversation with a friend as they walk along the pavement. They also appear to be accompanied by a cameraperson. (Also read: Indian Idol 12: Here's what Arunita Kanjilal told Pawandeep Rajan after he won)

Fans, who have always loved the idea of Pawandeep and Arunita dating, showered the two with love in the comments section. One filmy comment read: “Rab ne bana di jodi, dear Aru-Deep… God bless you," while another fan said: “Love them as well as their songs and talent.” Another fan wrote: “Made for each other” while one more termed them as “love birds.”

Pawandeep was the winner of Indian Idol 12 while Arunita turned out to be the first runner-up. Sayli Kamble was the second runner-up on the show. After Pawandeep's win at the finale in August last year, Arunima reached out to him for a hug, fanning speculation about their relationship status.

In an interview with Indian Express later, Pawandeep had revealed what Arunita told her after the finale: “We haven’t got much time to speak but on the stage, Arunita said congratulations and that she is really happy for me." (Also read: Aditya Narayan accepts Pawandeep-Arunita's love angle on Indian Idol is fake: 'Ye dhong hai. But you enjoy it no?')

Earlier in May last year, Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan said in an interview that Pawandeep and Arunita's romantic angle on the show was a publicity stunt. Speaking to Bollywood Spy, he said, "Hum masti karte hai (We are just having some fun). People say that we cook up make-believe affairs on reality shows. So what? Did we ever say no? We do it. Ye dhong hai (This is all lie). But you enjoy it no? Because we love to do it."

