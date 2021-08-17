Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan recalls his audition: 'Had no hopes because Sawai Bhatt had sung before me'

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan recalled his audition for the singing reality show. He revealed he was 'very scared of what would happen' and had doubts over his selection.

Speaking to a leading daily, Pawandeep Rajan said, "When I first came for the audition, I was very scared of what would happen and if I would be selected. In fact, I had no hopes because Sawai had sung before me and he was brilliant, and since I was there, I sang whatever I could and to my surprise I was selected. So the journey on the show has been incredible and great. I have found new friends on the show. Indian Idol 12 has become a family to me and I would say we all come from villages with big dreams in our eyes and Indian Idol makes them come true."

On what he plans on doing with his prize money, he said, "I am from Uttarakhand and currently the situation is not right there so I would like to do something. I would also like to open a music school for kids there so that the talented kids can get proper guidance."

Pawandeep, a resident of Uttarakhand's Champawat district, was congratulated by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday for winning the season.

"By winning Indian Idol and millions of hearts across the country through his singing, Pawandeep has brought glory to Uttarakhand, from where he belongs. I congratulate him on his achievement and wish him all the best for a bright future ahead," the CM said in a Facebook post.

The singer was awarded a cheque of ₹25 lakh from Sony Entertainment Television and a Maruti Suzuki Swift car. Finalists Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble were declared as the first and second runners-up, respectively, and were awarded ₹5 lakh each.