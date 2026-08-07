Internet cringes at new Guru Randhawa song Fine Shyt, calls it straight up noise pollution: ‘Another win for the deaf’

Fine Shyt, the new release from singer Guru Randhawa, is going viral for the wrong reasons. Viewers as well as listeners have agreed that the song is anything but 'fine shyt' and posted hilarious reactions on social media after the song's release a few days ago.

About the song

Guru Randhawa in the music video of Fine Shyt.

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The music video begins with the disclaimer that the all the people in the video are above 18, and it is a work of fiction. Additionally, viewers were suggested not to try the same steps at their office or they would be banned by the HR. The music video then begins inside an office set-up where Guru plays a young professional at a high rank. As he goes about his day minding his work and making sure everyone is doing their job well, several of his female colleagues dance and sing around him.

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How internet reacted

{{^usCountry}} Reacting to the music video, a user wrote, “Straight up noise pollution.” Another said, “Get ready to see this trash song become a trend and have infinite dance reels on it.” “Another win for the deaf,” commented one. A second user wrote, “Ye gaana sunne se pehle mere kaan ke parde kyu nahi fat gaye (Why did my ears not stop working before I heard this song)?” A comment read, “guru randhawa istifa do (Resign Guru Randhawa, a reference to the student protests where they demanded the same from education minister Dharmendra Pradhan).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to the music video, a user wrote, “Straight up noise pollution.” Another said, “Get ready to see this trash song become a trend and have infinite dance reels on it.” “Another win for the deaf,” commented one. A second user wrote, “Ye gaana sunne se pehle mere kaan ke parde kyu nahi fat gaye (Why did my ears not stop working before I heard this song)?” A comment read, “guru randhawa istifa do (Resign Guru Randhawa, a reference to the student protests where they demanded the same from education minister Dharmendra Pradhan).” {{/usCountry}}

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Fine Shyt is sung by Guru Randhawa and Yashvi Desai. The music video features him along with Ruhee Dosani, Divinity Bisht, Arshia Sinha, Raema Grover, Darlene Laura, and Mehar Kaur. Guru Randhawa and Gurjit Gill have penned the lyrics to the track.

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More details about his last song

Last year, the singer was under fire for his music video, Azul. The music video faced criticism for sexualising schoolgirls and romanticising an inappropriate teacher-student relationship. Azul features Guru as a photography teacher waiting to take a group photo. Actor Anshika Pandey, portrayed as a school student in uniform, arrives and performs a dance sequence while Randhawa's character appears visibly captivated. The video later shifts to Anshika in casual clothing performing bold choreography.

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The video triggered concern on social media, with critics accusing it of normalising predatory behaviour and glamorising an unethical dynamic between a teacher and student. While the actress's real age remains undisclosed, her depiction as a schoolgirl has intensified the outrage.