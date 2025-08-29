Guru Randhawa breaks silence with cryptic message amid outrage over Azul: ‘When God is with you, you only move forward’

Singer Guru Randhawa landed in controversy for his latest music video, Azul, which is facing criticism for sexualising schoolgirls and romanticising an inappropriate teacher-student relationship. Amid the backlash, Guru has now shared that the song is trending, for which he is thankful to God. Guru Randhawa sparked controversy with the release of the music video of his new song Azul.

What Guru Randhawa said

Guru took to his Instagram Stories on Friday to share a screen grab of the statistics of his new song Azul. The screenshot showed that the song was trending with over 107,200 views in the last hour and had over 27,000 searches on YouTube.

In the caption, the singer wrote, “Azul is Azuling (wine glass emoticons). When God is with you, you only move forward (red heart emoticon).”

Guru Randhawa via Instagram Stories.

The controversy explained

In the music video, Guru is seen as a photography teacher waiting to take a group photo inside the school premises. Actor Anshika Pandey arrives as a school student in uniform and then performs a dance sequence. Randhawa's character is seen to be visibly captivated by her.

The singer, who wrote and composed the song with additional lyrics by Gurjit Gill, has not issued any direct public statement regarding the controversy. However, he has restricted the comments section in his Instagram post amid growing criticism.

Complaint against Sirra

Meanwhile, Guru's song Sirra, has also landed in trouble. The court of sub-divisional judicial magistrate Rajinder Singh, a local court in Ludhiana, has directed Randhawa to appear either in person or through counsel under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for examination of the complaint filed against him. The complaint, filed by Rajdeep Singh Mann of Samrala, objects to the lines: “We are the sons of Jatts. We got opium as our first food when we were born.” The complainant has argued that the lyrics promote drug culture and defame the Jatt community.

Despite the controversy, Sirra has already garnered over 60 million views on YouTube.