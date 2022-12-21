Ismail Darbar reacts to Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announcing her pregnancy: ‘I want my grandchild to…’

Music composer Ismail Darbar has reacted a day after his son Zaid Darbar and daughter-in-law Gauahar Khan announced that they are set to welcome their first child. In a new interview, he expressed his happiness adding that it is the 'most joyous occasion in our lives'. Ismail also said that he wants his first grandchild to have a 'blessed life'. (Also Read | Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announce pregnancy)

Gauahar Khan and Zaid took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news about her pregnancy via an animated reel featuring the couple. The couple sought love and prayers from their fans and followers. "One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey," the caption in the video read.

In an interview with Times of India, Ismail said, “I am extremely happy that Gauahar and Zaid are going to become parents and I will be a grandfather for the first time. Main dada banne wala hoon (I'm going to be a grandfather) and this will be the most joyous occasion in our lives."

He also added, "I pray for a healthy baby... aur uska naseeb bulund ho (and his fate be strong). Everyone works hard, but blessings and dua (prayers) are most important to have a good life, so I want my grandchild to have a life, which is blessed.”

In November 2020, Gauahar got engaged to Zaid Darbar. The two tied the knot on December 25 of the same year.

Gauahar made her acting debut with Yash Raj Films' Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009). She later starred in films such as Game (2011), Ishaqzaade (2012), Fever (2016), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), Begum Jaan (2017), and 14 Phere (2021). In 2013, she participated in Bigg Boss 7 and emerged as the winner. She was also part of several series including Tandav, Salt City, and Shiksha Mandal.

Ismail is known for composing music for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Tera Jadoo Chal Gayaa (2000), Devdas (2002), Kisna: The Warrior Poet (2005), Mehbooba (2008) and Mahabharat (2013) among others. He appeared on season three of the reality series Bigg Boss.

