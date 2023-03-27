Italian pianist-vocalist Matteo Bocelli expresses desire to collaborate with more Indian artistes

Italian pianist and vocalist Matteo Bocelli, son of the multi-instrumentalist, opera and crossover artiste Andrea Bocelli, opened a new chapter of his musical journey by collaborating with Indian artists for a love anthem, and he hopes to continue building on his relationship with the sounds and rhythms from the world of Indian music.

The 25-year-old collaborated with twins Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar and composer Amaal Malik to release a Hindi-English pop-ballad single, I Miss You Amore.

“For me, the song was about creating a bond between Italy and India. I have always believed in the power of union between countries. And I fell in love with the melody that Malik had written. From the first moment, I felt close to the Indian culture of music. And I thought with the song came a way to combine my voice with a melody. I am very happy that the song got a lot of positive comments from all over,” says Bocelli.

Talking about his bond with the country, Bocelli, who featured in a duet Fall On Me with his father in 2018, shares, “To Italian ears, Indian music and melodies sound very original. It is a way of composing music which is different. I really enjoyed those melodies, especially during the time I’ve been in India”.

“I enjoyed listening to the melodies while travelling in the car and on the radio. The best thing about the country is that people are always welcoming you in a very warm way. That is very important. Italians are quite open people, and are very family friendly. So, I was happy to find that in India as well. People welcome you with their arms open, and with a hug. I hope to be back very soon,” says Bocelli, who is set to release his first album; which will be of various styles and genres.

Are any other collabs with Indian artists in the pipeline?

“I have got a very positive response to my first song with Indian musicians. I would like to record more songs in India,” he ends.

