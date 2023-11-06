‘It's too soon’, Joe Jonas breaks silence on Sophie Turner's PDA amid pending divorce

Joe Jonas, 34, has addressed his estranged wife, Sophie Turner's budding romance with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. The Game of Thrones star was recently spotted kissing Pearson, 29, in Paris amid her pending divorce. An insider, who spoke with DailyMail, revealed that Joe thinks it is “too soon,” for Sophie to be “passionately kissing another man in public.” The outlet added, “Granted it feels a little too soon, he has no control over what Sophie does and can only try to figure out the best co-parenting agenda for them both.”

Joe Jonas takes a selfie with Sophie Turner during a break in play of an NBA basketball game in 2019. (File Photo/ AP)

The Jonas Brothers star filed for divorce from Sophie back in September. Since then, the duo reached an interim agreement on the custody of their two daughters. Despite Sophie seemingly moving on too early from her estranged spouse, Joe is determined to focus on his career and his daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.

“What is important for Joe is the well-being of his kids and finishing the tour he is on with his brothers,” the source added. Although Joe would be “happy to find love again,” the first thing on his plate is to “get on with the divorce and get on with his life.” “And if Sophie wants to galivant and kiss whomever in public, he doesn't really want to play those games,” the outlet further revealed.

Citing Joe's priorities being his career and his family, the insider noted, “If she is doing this to hurt him, she is not going to hurt him any more than she already has, he will get through it with his chin up.” Joe is currently on his ongoing Jonas Brothers reunion tour, which commenced on August 12 and is slated to end next year on June 20. Apart from Sophie's budding romance with Pearson, she was recently seen out and about with her longtime friend Taylor Swift and other famous stars.