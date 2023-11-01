News / Entertainment / Hollywood / A new romance for Sophie Turner? Actress seen cosying up to British heir in Paris amid pending divorce with Joe Jonas

A new romance for Sophie Turner? Actress seen cosying up to British heir in Paris amid pending divorce with Joe Jonas

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Nov 01, 2023 12:17 PM IST

Sophie Turner and John Dickinson Pearson were spotted together at the Gare du Nord railway station and later at the Stade de France.

Sophie Turner, 27, was spotted kissing an English heir in Paris on Saturday, amid her divorce from Joe Jonas, 34, reported by the UK Sun.

Pearson, the heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray, returned to his home in London with a suitcase after his trip to Paris with Turner.(AFP/Wiki)
Pearson, the heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray, returned to his home in London with a suitcase after his trip to Paris with Turner.(AFP/Wiki)

The 'Game of Thrones' actress was spotted in an affectionate moment with Peregrine 'Perry' John Dickinson Pearson, a 29-year-old who holds the title of heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray, a region in Sussex.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The outlet published a photo that allegedly shows the pair locking lips on the street, but their faces are not clear in the image.

An eyewitness told the outlet that they saw them at the Gare du Nord railway station, where they seemed to be in a good mood.

“They arrived together at the chauffeur pickup location outside of the station. It looked like they might have both come on the Eurostar from London,” the report says.

“He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss. After the kiss, they parted ways.”

The woman in the photo wore a red baseball cap, black sunglasses, a long black coat, patent leather loafers and a teal Louis Vuitton bag. He was dressed in gray jeans, Adidas sneakers, a black peacoat, a brown scarf, and sunglasses.

ALSO READ| Sophie Turner ‘confided’ in Priyanka Chopra, called her ‘sissy’ before unfollowing her on Instagram

According to the outlet, they later met again at the Stade de France, where Turner made a surprise appearance at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The outlet also reported that Pearson returned to his home in Chelsea, West London, with a suitcase. When asked about his trip to Paris with Turner, a man at the property said, “He doesn’t want to comment on anything.”

Turner and Jonas are going through a divorce after four years of marriage. They have two daughters: Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1. They recently reached a temporary agreement on their custody.

Pearson also broke up with his girlfriend, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, 27, who is the goddaughter of King Charles III. She is a model and socialite.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out