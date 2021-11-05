Jaan Kumar Sanu on Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill tribute song backlash: Fans are very toxic now

Soon after singer Jaan Kumar Sanu announced a tribute song on Sidharth Shukla and his rumoured girlfriend, actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill, he was trolled for disrespecting the late actor’s legacy.

Responding to the same, Sanu says that he is feeling very disheartened with the negative response to his song titled Mera Tu.

“There is a lot of negativity on social media so I feel a bit down because of that. I realised that people are going to judge you nonetheless, so it is better to just listen to your heart and do what you want to. I am going to go ahead and release my song and I hope people like it,” he says.

He notes that the situation has become adverse for him as well as for Gill, who was also trolled for her tribute music video for Shukla.

“Fans have become very toxic. I think I read negative things being said about Shehnaaz also. People are targeting her as well, which is shocking. I mean it is Shehnaaz. It is someone’s way of showing their love and honour their memories of a person. A lot of fans share video messages and dedicate songs to their idols with us. So why not question them as well? Why just target celebrities? Just because someone is a public figure does not mean that you will question their intent. Juts respect it and not judge it,” he point out.

Sanu, who participated with Shukla for a short time on a reality show, says that he does not understand since when paying a tribute to someone you idolize has become a problem.

“There is a misconception that people have. It is not a bad thing to do something for someone I idolise. I am a singer, you cannot expect me to go up on the stage and dance and make music videos. I cannot do that. The only thing I can do is sing. That is what this whole tribute is all about,” the singer explains.

Contrary to what people are saying that he made the song long time back and was waiting to release in at an opportune time, Sanu clarifies that this happened recently.

“This song was made a week ago. It is very recent. I got the song in my head because a lot of Sidharth’s fans tag me in post about us during our time on the reality show and also his individual videos of his own journey on the show during his season. I also revisited those moments of him and Shehnaaz and that is how I felt like I wanted to pay a tribute to such a beautiful relationship. It started very organically and the song was written in a day as I was watching all the beautiful SidNaaz videos,” he ends.