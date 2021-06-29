Jacqueline Fernandez happy with response to Paani Paani: 'Loving the recreations people have been posting'

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is on cloud nine as her latest song, Paani Paani, has become a massive hit. Released earlier this month, Paani Paani is sung by Badshah along with Aastha Gill. The music video of the track features Jacqueline.

On receiving a positive response from the fans and followers, Jacqueline Fernandez said: "The response on Paani Paani has been super amazing. I am loving all the recreations, covers and dance videos people have been posting, they have taken the song to a different level."

Before Paani Paani, Jacqueline collaborated with Badshah on Genda Phool song.

After the two back-to-back successful songs with Badshah, she expressed her happiness. "What's interesting is, the first time I heard the song I felt like it was so catchy and will definitely make it to everyone's playlist," she said.

"Now, I feel Badshaah and I are on a streak now, after Genda Phool now Paani Paani," she added.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Jacqueline will be seen sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor in Bhoot Police.

