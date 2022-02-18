Jake Gyllenhaal says Taylor Swift's song All Too Well has ‘nothing to do with him’

In 2021, singer Taylor Swift released a 10-minute version of her song All Too Well. As soon as the song was released, Taylor's fans speculated that the lyrics of the track were for Taylor's ex-boyfriend, actor Jake Gyllenhaal. Jake has now opened up about these speculations and has said that the lyrics have “nothing to do with him.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last year, Taylor not only released a 10-minute version of the 2012 song but she also dropped a short film on it. The short film, directed by Taylor herself, features Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien as a couple madly in love but the relationship sours soon after. Taylor shows moments of love, the red flags of the relationship, the ex not turning up at her 21st birthday, and the aftermath of the break-up. She also reminds fans that she left behind her red scarf with her ex.

The lyrics and video of All Too Well left her fans fuming. Several Swifties, as Taylor's fandom is referred to, took to Twitter and expressed their disappointment, anger and advise to Jake. But he stayed relatively silent about the situation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about the same, Jake told Esquire, “It has nothing to do with me. It's about her relationship with her fans. It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don't begrudge anyone that.”

He added, "At some point, I think it's important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one's name. That begs for a deeper philosophical question. Not about any individual, per se, but a conversation that allows us to examine how we can — or should, even — take responsibility for what we put into the world, our contributions into the world. How do we provoke a conversation? My question is: Is this our future?"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jake questioned, "Is anger and divisiveness our future? Or can we be empowered and empower others while simultaneously putting empathy and civility into the dominant conversation?"

Read More: Taylor Swift's All Too Well: Sophie Turner says she's 'not fine', fans suggest Jake Gyllenhaal return her red scarf

Jake and Taylor started dating in 2010, the couple dated for three months before parting ways. Two years later, Taylor made headlines with her album Red, which had hits like All Too Well and We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON