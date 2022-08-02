Jasleen Royal: If it was up to me, I would be very less active on social media, but you can’t do without it today

Singer Jasleen Royal finds the constant chatter around social media, being active constantly on it, and telling everyone what one is up to, distracting.

“It is difficult, no denying that,” says the Din Shagna Da (Phillauri) and Raanjha (Shershaah) singer, and continues, “It is time consuming. Sometimes, you have to manage everything. I have to make songs, perform at live gigs, market my songs, be on top of my social media game… it does take a toll.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 31-year-old says this makes it stressful. “Things are running on mind 24/7 ‘abhi yeh kar leti hoon, post kar deti hoon, kali ss time pe karenge’… tricky hai, but you can’t do without it,” she says.

Royal even emphasises on the reach social media provides, and it’s importance. “If you’re not relevant on social media, it can get hard for you. It’s a part of my job, but if it were up to me, I would be very less active on it. Since I am touring, luckily I have had a lot of content which I keep posting, and don’t have to rack my brains, ki kya post karun? There’s a backlog now actually. Now it happens organically. Post milta rehta hai toh momentum toh ban gaya hai,” she ends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}