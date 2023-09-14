Javed Ali on Hanju: With singles you get to do what you want, unlike Bollywood songs

Panorama Music have dropped their latest single, Hanju. During the launch of the song, actor Ishita Raj and singer Javed Ali joined Hindustan Times for a quick chat about their latest work. Directed by Ajay Devgn’s nephew Danish Devgn, Hanju stars Priyank Sharma and Ishita Raj. It is sung by Javed Ali while Sacchin & Ashu composed it and Ashu Sahdev penned it. Javed Ali's latest single Hanju is out now.

Ishita, who appears as Priyank’s lost love, shares her work experience with him and Danish, “Priyank is very sweet. Working with him was very effortless. I met him for the first time on the sets. There was no problem, everything just kept going. I had to put no effort to get to know him.”

Sharing the process, Ishita added, “We had the story briefed by Danish. I liked it and how they wanted to treat the video.” Hanju was shot just in 2 days in Mumbai. She said, “Just overall experience of the shoot was pleasant. Danish was very supportive.”

Javed Ali described the music video in his words. “Hanju is very close to my heart. It has been composed differently and written very beautifully by Ashu. The two actors and their chemistry fit so well. The end product looks so good. I hope anyone listening to the song will find it amazing."

“Panorama music approached me for Hanju. In fact, I was sent three to four songs and I was asked to pick one and went for Hanju. It was everyone’s favourite. We went for the recording. Here, you must see that we have given importance to the simplicity of the song and did our best to retain its soul.”

Hanju in Punjabi translates to tears. Rightly so, the music video narrates the story of heartbreak when Priyank loses Ishita after a fatal car accident. When asked Ishita if she is comfortable talking about any of her past heartbreaks, she quipped, “Not in love but losing friends in school or college. We all have had these situations.”

Meanwhile, Javed Ali asserted how Hanju stands out from a wide variety of heartbreak songs already available in the market. He shared, “We have put our hearts into this song. The composer and writer have worked hard. With the same importance, Danish, who is the director, has put his best. It’s his first work and pehla kaam har koi dil se hi karta hai (one puts their best in their first work). I think dil ki baat dil tak pohuchni chahiye (it should touch people’s heart). We haven’t added anything artificial to the song.”

Javed has delivered several successful Bollywood songs and singles as well. With Hanju, which one is his favourite? He answered, “These two have different flavours and fun. Film songs have a different reach with star casts; they are different. In those songs, a lot is done from the point of view of stars, but in singles, you get to do what you want. Both have different importance. I will balance both."

