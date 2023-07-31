Javed Ali: Come flood or rain, I never leave a chance to perform at Qutb Minar

The Sufi vibe of Qutb Minar is not one to be missed. That’s precisely what draws singer Javed Ali to perform in Delhi. Besides, he also associates the minaret with his “many childhood memories”. Singer Javed Ali recently performed at the Qutb Minar. when invited as part of the launch of web portal, Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar. (Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Recently in the Capital to perform at the Qutb Minar — for the launch of web portal, Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar — Ali regaled the audience with his popular songs such as Jashn-E-Bahaaraa (Jodhaa Akbar; 2011), Tum Tak (Raanjhanaa, 2013) and Tu Jo Mila (Bajrangi Bhaijaan, 2015), among others. Excerpts from the interview:

“I tend to have a very deep rooted, emotional and divine connection with the Qutb Minar. I used to visit the dargah of Hazrat Qutbuddin Bakhtiar Kaki with my father when I was young to offer prayers, stroll and play around the complex. Even today, when he (my father) is not here with me, this monument acts like a memory of him. This is why despite the news of the flood-like situation in Delhi, due to rains and Yamuna, I couldn’t miss a chance to perform at the Qutb Minar (because) it always reminds me of my father and those childhood days that I’d always wish to keep close to my heart.”

Ali confesses how he was praying that his show goes seamlessly, sans the rain, but also couldn’t help mention his love for the rains. “Whenever it rains in Mumbai, I tend to miss my childhood gimmicks... [Growing up in Delhi] we used to go around running with a balloon or tie-up a string to a polybag, right before it would rain, and [let it flutter] when the weather turned breezy. Unlike Delhi, Mumbai doesn’t have that prep time and it starts raining anytime of the day (laughs),” shares the 41-year-old.

Alongside the city’s monsoon, he also misses the bylanes of Old Delhi and Jama Masjid, for the delicious foods available here. He says, “Be it the non-veg in Old Delhi or the chaat in Ashok Vihar, every bit of Delhi’s food is awesome to savour.... Hence, each time I’m in Delhi, I try to take my entire team to the Jama Masjid area!”

