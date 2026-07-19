Jennifer Finch family: All on parents, partner, brother as L7 bassist dies at 59

Jennifer Finch, the bassist who helped define the sound of feminist punk band L7, has died at the age of 59 after battling an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Jennifer Finch, the bassist who helped define the sound of feminist punk band L7, has died at the age of 59 after battling an aggressive form of brain cancer. (Jennifer Finch | Instagram)

Jennifer Precious Finch was born on August 5, 1966, at the Salvation Army Home for Unwed Mothers. She was adopted in 1967 by aeronautics engineer Robert Edward Finch and Sandra Jacobson. She grew up in Los Angeles after her adoptive parents later divorced. Her adoptive father, Robert, received custody in the battle.

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