Jennifer Lopez says her kids Emme and Max love Ben Affleck: 'He’s a wonderful father figure to them'

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez has called husband-actor Ben Affleck a 'wonderful father'. In a new interview, she also said that her children Emme Maribel Muniz and Max Muniz 'love him'. (Also Read | Jennifer Lopez shares rare wedding pics in tribute to 2022)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married last year.(AP)

Earlier, Ben Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner. They have three children together – daughters Violet Anne (born December 2005) Seraphina Rose Elizabeth (born January 2009), and son Samuel Garner (born February 2012). Jennifer Lopez had twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

In an interview with Today.com Jennifer said, “I think when you have life experience behind you, you realize what’s really important. I love what I do. I have always said that, but since I had kids, that changed for me. Now, having a family in this way and being married, you start rejiggering everything. What is really important? How much do I want to work? You start realizing what I want to do with my life."

Talking about Ben and her kids, she said, “He’s a wonderful, wonderful father and father figure to them. He has his own three beautiful children and then there’s us and he’s fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means and they love him. They love him. They appreciate him and so do I.”

Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance in April 2021 and then announced their engagement after a year of dating on April 2022. The couple had first got engaged back in November 2002 but ended up splitting in January 2004.

Recently, Ben opened up about his feelings for Jennifer at the second screening of his directorial venture Air. “This has been a joy, and I want to just enjoy this moment for one second. And I want to say that none of it would be possible -- this company, this movie, this joy tonight -- without the love and support of my wife who means more to me than anything in the world," he had said as quoted by news agency ANI.

He had also added, “I want to say thank you. I love you. You mean the world to me. You're fabulous, you're amazing, you're wonderful, good, kind, magnificent and I love you.”

