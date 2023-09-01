When Jungkook was scared, missed his parents, and cried ahead of his debut with BTS: I wondered if I was cut out to be…

BTS member Jungkook on Friday clocked his 26th birthday. The youngest member of the group opened up about his pre-debut days in Seoul when he appeared on the chat show You Quiz on the Block in 2021. Jungkook shared that he was scared, missed his parents and cried. He also said that he had second thoughts when he 'could feel the comparisons to other vocalists in other groups'. (Also Read | Jungkook will celebrate his 26th birthday on September 1, here's how BTS ARMY begins preparations worldwide)

Jungkook talked about living with BTS

Speaking on the show, Jungkook said, “I was the youngest. I had to wait for the others to fall asleep before I could shower. I used the top bunk and I had to be really careful not to make noise. I think that all the difficulties and scoldings that I went through made me who I am today. That’s why I’m grateful to the other members."

Jungkook was scared, had second thoughts on being main vocalist

He recalled, "I was so scared when I first came up to Seoul. I missed my parents and I cried. After I made my debut, I could feel the comparisons to other vocalists in other groups. I wondered if I was really cut out to be the main vocalist. From then on, I stopped thinking of vocal practice as something to be scheduled, but I practiced wherever I was.”

About BTS

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook made their debut in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. Jungkook, whose real name is Jeon Jungkook, was 15 years old at that time.

BTS debuted with their first single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool. They released their first Korean and Japanese-language studio albums, Dark & Wild and Wake Up respectively, in 2014. Their second Korean studio album Wings released in 2016.

Jungkook pens note on his 26th birthday

A minute ahead of his birthday (as per KST), Jungkook penned a long note on Weverse. As translated by X (formerly called Twitter) user @BTStranslation_, Jungkook wrote on Thursday, "Hi everyone, this is Jungkook. It's my birthday. As the time goes on, these days it feels like my birthday is not a big deal but since the times you guys take care of me are so precious, so I'm uploading a post like this for keeping (something) definite. But again really, the expression I can use are quite limitative heh."

He also wrote, "Today as well, I feel like I'll be saying things that I've always said to you guys just the same. Just, I'm always thankful and the time spent with you guys is precious to me, and tell you that I'm aware I'm receiving love (from you guys), and that I really love you. These days I'm spending each and every day quite really happily. These days which are going well I've confidence but even then, clearly if it wasn't for you guys, I don't know what I'd have been like hehe."

Jungkook concluded, "Just, in future too, I want to walk together with you guys while believing in each other and trusting one's self. Thank you, always! Let's be happy. I'm uploading this a minute before (my birthday) already hehehe."

