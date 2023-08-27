Jungkook will celebrate his 26th birthday on September 1, here's how BTS ARMY begins preparations worldwide

A week ahead of BTS member Jungkook's 26th birthday, fans across the world have started preparations. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), BTS ARMY shared pictures and videos of Jungkook featuring in different iconic buildings, themed restaurants, subways, etc. among other places. (Also Read | BTS' Jungkook and Cha Eun Woo visit restaurant in Busan, get asked for IDs before serving drinks) BTS fans have begun preparations for Jungkook's birthday.

Jungkook-themed cafes, balloon doll in Seoul

On X, a fan posted several pictures of a cafe in South Korea which were decorated with photos and posters of Jungkook. A huge Calvin Calvin Klein doll balloon was also kept on the premises. Several soft toys, postcards, and cutouts were also seen in the pictures. The caption read, "This birthday cafe event for Jungkook with his Calvin Klein balloon doll at Photo Zone is so beautiful!"

Hotel Seven-themed event

The fan also shared a clip giving a glimpse of 'Hotel Seven', named after Jungkook's recent release, where his birthday will be celebrated. The person captioned the post, "‘Hotel Seven’ themed Jungkook’s birthday cafe event is so dreamy."

Jungkook features on Times Square Billboard

Another fan posted a video in which Jungkook was seen on the Times Square Billboard. The brief clip also congratulated Jungkook for his Billboard record for Seven and wished him ahead of his birthday. The clip was posted with the caption, "Omgggg (Oh my God) this is so pretty?!! Our dedicated @JKGlobalWebsite organized Jungkook Birthday Ads in NYC Times Square to celebrate JK DAY, from August 31 till September 1st!"

Jungkook features on bus, subway poster

On X, a fan shared a picture of a red bus, with the BTS singer's photo and the message 'Happy Birthday To Jungkook', on the streets in Seoul. It was shared with the caption, "Jungkook birthday bus is circulating en route near HYBE building." A poster, outside one of Seoul's subway stations, also featured several pictures of Jungkook. It was posted X with the caption, "Cutest Jungkook birthday subway advertisement at Hongik University & Konkuk University Station by @ONE_REASON_JK in Seoul, South Korea."

A fan shared a picture of a red bus with the BTS singer's photo on it.

A poster, outside one of Seoul's subway stations, also featured several pictures of Jungkook.

Fan prepares for Jungkook's birthday in Thailand

An LED screen also featured different moments from Jungkook's shows and photoshoots on the Empire Tower in Thailand. The clip ended by wishing everyone a 'happy Jungkook day'. The caption on X read, "Jungkook's huge led screen birthday advertisement in the Empire Tower, the tallest office building in Bangkok, Thailand, a project by @ByMySide_KookV."

Ahead of his birthday, Jungkook's recent release Seven (feat Latto) became the fastest song by a male artist in Spotify history (second fastest overall) to surpass 500 million streams. The feat was achieved in 43 days.

