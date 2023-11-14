Jungkook asks BTS ARMY six questions, one of them is: 'What is my favourite part of body that I like'

BTS member Jungkook is all set to hold his Golden live on-stage questions and answers session next week. Taking to Weverse on Tuesday, the fan club manager of BTS shared details and also posted Jungkook's letter as well as his questions for fans. During the live session on November 20, Jungkook will ask BTS ARMY questions about himself. (Also Read | Jungkook responds to girl who cried, expressed her love for him; later posts apology note for BTS fans)

Jungkook's letter for BTS ARMY

BTS' Jungkook's recent album is Golden.(Getty Images via AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The letter read, "To. ARMY. Hey! (Hello, ARMY! This is Jung Kook.) I’ve jotted down a few questions for you. Please read and answer them. (I have so many things I want to do with ARMY because we haven’t met in a long time! After racking my brain about what would bring smiles to ARMY, I decided to make a list of questions I’ve always wanted to ask you! I would really appreciate your honest answers!). Then, you better have a good day. (I hope you have a great day! I love you, ARMY!) From. JK."

Till when and how can you submit your answers

The answers can be submitted from 4pm (November 14) to 4pm November 16 (KST). A fan can check Jungkook’s questions and leave the answers to the six questions on the link shared on Weverse. The replies ‘may be edited and partially shown during the performance and may be retained for use as paid content’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Those answers that are unrelated to the questions or contain inappropriate content, such as offensive language, violence or harassment, will not be considered.

Jungkook's questions for fans

1. If we were to have a meal together, what food would you like to eat?

2. If you could spend just one day with me, what would you like to do?

3. What is the first word that comes to mind (or the word that best describes me) when you see me?

4. What was the last thing I said in the group chat with the members?

5. What is my favourite part of body that I like?

6. If all ARMYs in audience close their eyes for a moment, what would I do?

Jungkook's new album

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Jungkook released his debut solo album, Golden, a reference to his nickname of 'the golden maknae (golden youngest in Korean)'. Ed Sheeran plays guitar on Yes or No, Shawn Mendes co-wrote the piano ballad Hate You.

Major Lazer is featured on the breathy-bass banger Closer to You and DJ Snake is on the dance-pop Please Don't Change. Rapper Jack Harlow is on the single 3D, which hit number five on the Billboard Hot 100.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON