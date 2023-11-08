Jungkook responds to girl who cried, expressed her love for him; later posts apology note for BTS fans

BTS member Jungkook responded to a fan who cried and expressed her love for him. The youngest member of the K-pop group performed live on the Today show on Wednesday. Several videos and pictures of Jungkook performing at the plaza on the show emerged online. (Also Read | ‘It was something very…,’ BTS' Jungkook opens up to Jimmy Fallon about falling asleep during Weverse live stream) Jungkook interacted with a young BTS fan.

Jungkook reacts as fan says ‘I love you’

In a video, a ten-year-old girl held a poster and told Jungkook in a husky voice, "I love you." Jungkook imitated her and responded with "I love you too". As the girl celebrated her birthday with Jungkook, he said, “Thank you.”

Jungkook also wished her a 'happy birthday'. The young fan couldn't stop her tears as she interacted with Jungkook and he teased her by making crying sounds. He then laughed and said "thank you" again.

Jungkook shares message for fans

Talking to the fans gathered at the venue, Jungkook said, "I'm Jungkook. Thank you so much for coming early in the morning. You are the best. Next is my new song Standing Next To You. Hope you enjoy it. Have a golden day."

Jungkook interacts with fans at venue

Apart from Standing Next to You, Jungkook also performed 3D. Ahead of his live performance, Jungkook interacted with fans. He smiled and fist-bumped with several of the people in the audience. Jungkook was also seen shivering as he came on stage. He later wore a black jacket as he stood on the stage for a soundcheck.

Jungkook's message on Weverse

After his live show, Jungkook posted a brief note for his fans. He wrote, “ARMYs... I'm sorry... I messed up the live hehe I don't have an excuse. I'll try doing better in the next live (performance)!”

Jungkook's new album

Recently, Jungkook released his debut solo album, Golden, a reference to his nickname of 'the golden maknae (golden youngest in Korean)'. It is one of the strongest pop debuts of the year, a direct reflection of his love for retro-pop sounds. Ed Sheeran plays guitar on Yes or No, Shawn Mendes co-wrote the piano ballad Hate You.

Major Lazer is featured on the breathy-bass banger Closer to You and DJ Snake is on the dance-pop Please Don't Change. Rapper Jack Harlow is on the single 3D, which hit number five on the Billboard Hot 100.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON