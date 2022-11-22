Jungkook dances atop skyscraper, shares message of peace in music video of FIFA World Cup anthem Dreamers

BTS member Jungkook kickstarted the FIFA World Cup 2022 with his live performance of this year’s official World Cup anthem Dreamers at the opening ceremony on Sunday. The official music video of the track released on Tuesday. It has been sung by Jungkook and Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi. Also read: Jungkook steals the show with performance at FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

The music video opens with Jungkook in a white outfit look as he walks out of a an ornate hallway, covered with a shimmering ceiling. He proceeds to walk towards the light as the song begins. Singer Fahad Al Kubaisi appears on a ship and sings along. In the video, Jungkook also dances and matches steps at a location in Qatar, surrounded by people belonging to different communities and races. The song also stressed on the word ‘respect.’

Visuals of whale sharks are interspersed in the video as a representation of the host nation of the world cup. Interestingly, the whale also served as a metaphor for BTS fans aka Army to remind them they are not alone, as per the fandom.

Jungkook also appears on top of a helipad on a skyscraper, where he breaks into a dance. His signature all-black look adds charm to the visuals of the single as he also grooves with several flags from different nations participating in the FIFA World Cup 2022 shown in the background.

Reacting to the music video, a fan commented on Twitter, “Bangtan promoting unity and connecting people all over the world, once again.” “His (Jungkook) smile!!! He was so happy singing this song,” added another fan.

Last week several videos and pictures of Jungkook surfaced online from Seoul airport. He was flying to Qatar for his performance in the opening ceremony. Meanwhile, BTS leader RM will soon release his solo debut album, Indigo. BTS comprises of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope,Jimin, V and Jungkook.

